SC Gov. McMaster, state leaders, candidates react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Lawmakers and leaders across South Carolina reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States...
Lawmakers and leaders across South Carolina reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawmakers and leaders across South Carolina reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

In a statement, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham called the decision a “dark day in American history.”

“The four walls of a doctor’s office simply aren’t big enough for a woman, her partner, her doctor, and the government. But the government has decided to force themselves in anyway,” Cunningham said. “Governor McMaster and radical politicians in Columbia have already pledged to ban all abortions in South Carolina with no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother. The only thing standing in the way of this draconian reality is my veto pen. As governor, I won’t hesitate to use that pen to stand up for women and their right to control their own bodies.”

State Attorney General Alan Wilson, in a statement, thanked the Supreme Court for “returning decision-making power to the people of each state.”

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution,” Wilson’s statement read. “However, it’s important to remember that this ruling does not outlaw abortion nationwide, it simply allows the people of each state to decide. This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision. This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.-01) took to Twitter to praise the decision for returning the decision making to a state level.

“Today’s ruling returns power back to the states and power back to Congress on policies pertaining to life, where it rightfully belongs,” Mace said. “This ruling protects federalism inherent in our Constitution and also returns this power(sic) back to the ppl and those they elected to represent them.”

Mace went on to note the ruling “does not outlaw abortion” but “puts the decision with legislators, particularly state legislators, but also Congress.”

Mace’s opponent in November’s general election, Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews said, in a statement, she was “devastated and infuriated” with the decision.

“As a mother of two daughters, I am devastated and infuriated that they are now poised to grow up with fewer rights than my mother had,” Andrews said. “This is exactly what Nancy Mace’s Republican extremist party has spent decades fighting to accomplish. It is more important than ever to vote them out, NOW. With this ruling, it is now up to Congress to codify abortion rights into law. Even though I am running against a woman, make no mistake, I am the only woman in this race who will fight for Lowcountry women to make their own reproductive decisions without interference from extremist politicians.”

