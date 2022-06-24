SC Lottery
‘Serial rapist’ who preyed on women from dating apps likely has victims nationwide, police say

Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, is suspected to have committed sexual assault crimes nationwide, police say. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man who investigators say is a serial rapist who preyed on women from dating apps was arrested this week.

While 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn was ultimately arrested for two sex crimes police say he committed in North Carolina, police warn that Shinn could have victims nationwide, as far away as California.

Officers with the Mooresville Police Department arrested Shinn after receiving reports of two recent rapes in the area.

The first alleged rape happened June 16. The victim reported the assault to police a few days later, telling them she met Shinn online and had agreed to meet him. After the two met, the victim said she got into Shinn’s car where he drove her to a remote parking lot and raped her. The victim told police Shinn then left her in the parking lot without a phone or a vehicle.

Detectives said they identified Shinn using the information provided by the victim and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

While investigating that alleged crime, the Huntersville Police Department advised Mooresville police that a second victim was hospitalized in Huntersville.

This victim provided a similar description of the suspect and the circumstances of the alleged crime, according to police. The victim said she met Shinn in the same parking lot on June 21, just five days after the first reported rape.

Following the report from the second victim, more warrants were obtained for Shinn’s arrest.

Police did not elaborate on the second victim’s injuries or why she was hospitalized.

During the investigation of both assaults, detectives said they discovered that Shinn was targeting women online and is likely involved in similar crimes in other areas nationwide. Detectives said they are working with multiple surrounding agencies who have similar cases involving the suspect, including agencies as far away as California.

Shinn was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense. He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

Police are asking for more victims to come forward. If you or anyone you know may have been a victim of or had contact with Shinn, you are encouraged to contact Detective Saladino with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

