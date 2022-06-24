SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Take two: Steve Clifford returns to Hornets as head coach

Bobcats Head Coach Steve Clifford (Source: Bobcats.com)
Bobcats Head Coach Steve Clifford (Source: Bobcats.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Clifford is heading back to Charlotte.

Clifford has agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the NBA’s Hornets four years after being fired by team owner Michael Jordan, the team announced Friday night.

Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but he later informed the team he was not taking the job citing family reasons.

The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker, before being fired in 2018. He coached the Magic from 2018-21.

Charlotte fired James Borrego in April.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
It happened on I-95 northbound around the 98-mile marker at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Coroner asking for public’s help identifying victim of deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Ernest Wayne Canup is charged with second-degree burglary, according to Charleston County jail...
Man, juvenile arrested in pair of early-morning N. Charleston burglaries
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old...
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

Latest News

Georgia Tech's Aidan Kramer (on the right), birdied the first playoff hole to beat his teammate...
Kramer beats Georgia Tech teammate Mao in playoff to win 50th Rice Planters Amateur
VIDEO: Georgia Tech's Kramer leads after 2 rounds at Rice Planters
VIDEO: Georgia Tech's Kramer leads after 2 rounds at Rice Planters
VIDEO: RiverDogs get walkoff HR to end 1st half
VIDEO: RiverDogs get walkoff HR to end 1st half
Luis Leon hit a 2-run walk off HR to lift the RiverDogs to a 3-2 win over Columbia
Leon Walks Off Fireflies; RiverDogs Fall Just Short of First Half Title