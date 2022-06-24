‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three siblings are dead following a drowning incident Thursday night at the Amity Recreation Area at Clarks Hill Lake.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere says the siblings were 22, 4, and 3 years old.

Around 9 p.m., game wardens received a call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office about a possible triple drowning.

The oldest sibling was identified as Raven Powell of the Thomson/Raysville area of McDuffie County, according to Lincoln County Coroner Tim Quarles.

The other siblings were identified as Mason Powell, 4, and Sawyer Powell, 3.

Three game wardens responded along with other local law enforcement to find Mason and Sawyer recovered by bystanders and Raven was still missing. They used SONAR equipment to locate her just before 11 p.m.

We talked to a cousin of the siblings who says the boys were so happy to go to the lake with their sister. They never expected this is where they would spend their final moments.

“They were our world. They mean everything to us,” said Hannah Redfern.

Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell (WRDW)

Reviere confirms Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office, and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were on the scene.

The coroner’s said the three siblings died sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday.

“There are no words to describe it other than horrible. It’s crazy how it happened within a blink of an eye,” she said.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

“Makes me not even want to come back to the lake again,” said Redfern.

Family members say the boys were adventurous and loved playing in the water.

“Both boys were the happiest ever. You never seen them without a smile on their face unless they were hungry,” she said.

A family left with no answers, broken hearts, and loving memories.

“I have this video of me just lying there on the couch with both boys. At the end of the video, both grabbed me by my face and kissed me, and Sawyer had just learned to say I love you. He said, ‘I love you,’” said Redfern. “They are at peace now.”

We asked GBI if they’ve ruled out foul play in this investigation.

“We have not ruled out anything at this point as the autopsy will hopefully provide us with more information as well as the interviews and other investigative leads we are following,” said Pat Morgan, GBI.

This was the recovery operation on the night of June 23, 2022, after three siblings drowned at Clarks Hill Lake. (WRDW)

The area is on the same arm of the lake where best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk drowned a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members. Shontover Kirkland, 32, was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and just this week pleaded guilty in the case .

