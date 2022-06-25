SC Lottery
19-year-old woman missing in Sumter County, last seen Wednesday

Tamasia Wallace, 19, was at a home on Mary Street when she left in a car with an unknown person...
Tamasia Wallace, 19, was at a home on Mary Street when she left in a car with an unknown person around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a 19-year-old woman last seen in Sumter Wednesday.

Tamasia Wallace, 19, was at a home on Mary Street when she left in a car with an unknown person around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police say Wallace was reported missing Friday by friends who have not heard from her since she planned to return Thursday morning.

When Wallace was reported missing, friends told police she had not posted on social media, which they say is unusual for her.

Wallace is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 115 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and white sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen her or knows where she could be is asked to notify the Sumter Police Department, 803-436-2700, immediately or the nearest law enforcement agency.

