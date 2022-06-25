20/20 youth basketball organization growing in second summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 20/20 League is something co-founders Tre McLean and Travis Smith say they wish they had growing up in Charleston.

The former West Ashley and Porter-Gaud basketball stand-outs started the youth basketball organization last summer.

“I mean we love what we do here,” McLean said. “Very passionate about this program just because for Travis and I, where we come from. When we look at these kids, we see ourselves. So with that being said, this is what drives us.”

Right now the program just serves middle school age kids. McLean says it’s a way for them to help athletes from different backgrounds in the Charleston area excel on and off the court.

He adds that he’s seen kids grow in the program from year one to year two.

“The kids, they’re more receptive to the information,” McLean said. “We’ve had kids who come to us and say ‘hey I’ve been struggling in school. I only saw myself as an athlete I thought if I scored the most points or won this championship this is how I would reach my goal.”

In the organizations second summer, they’re also hosting town halls for players and their parents to hear from different guest speakers and to learn how to prepare to be student athletes at the next level.

“SAT, ACT prep, GPA’s, core classes, importance of your guidance counselor,” McLean said. “Also able to instill confidence and self awareness. How should you behave in the classroom, on the bench, listen, be coachable.”

He says the 20/20 League has grown from 140 kids last summer to about 180 this summer. McLean says they have a goal of expanding it to 240 kids next summer.

They also have their sights set on expanding to more age ranges in the future.

“We wanted to instill and create a resource that if we had when we were coming up, maybe would have given some of our piers an even greater chance at success,” McLean said.

More information on the 20/20 League is on the organizations website.

