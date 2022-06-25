SC Lottery
Breeze Airways launches service from Charleston to Orlando

Breeze Airways has added nonstop service from Charleston to Orlando, its 20th destination from...
Breeze Airways has added nonstop service from Charleston to Orlando, its 20th destination from the Holy City.(Breeze Airways)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways has added nonstop service from Charleston to Orlando, its 20th destination from the Holy City.

The low-fare airline now offers service from Charleston International Airport to Orlando International Airport.

“We’re excited to connect our largest base, Charleston, with our newest destination, Orlando,” Breeze Vice President Danny Cox said. “At Breeze, we look for underserved routes and connect communities those communities with nice, new nonstop service -- at low fares, starting from just $39 each way!”

“One of our most important goals is increasing access to the most visited region in the nation, and offering our residents a multitude of travel options. This new service to explore the charms of Charleston provides that experience,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chief Executive Officer Kevin Thibault said.

Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

