Charleston Pride Parade, pool party set for Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Floats and vehicles will descend in the Holy City Saturday for The Charleston Pride Parade.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Wragg Square on Ann Street and will conclude by 11 a.m. at King and Market Streets.

Proceeds benefit Charleston Pride.

Following the parade, the Ryder Hotel will host a Pride Pool Party at the hotel’s second-floor pool deck. The pool party, co-hosted with Charleston Pride, is free and open to the public. The pool party runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy cocktail specials and tasty bites while guests enjoy a dip in the pool.

A portion of sales of the Absolut Pride Cocktail will benefit Charleston Pride. DJ Crystal Guysir will be spinning all afternoon. This is a 21+ plus event. Valet parking will be offered for $15 per car. General Admission is first-come, first-serve.

