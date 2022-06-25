SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Pride Parade, pool party set for Saturday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Floats and vehicles will descend in the Holy City Saturday for The Charleston Pride Parade.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Wragg Square on Ann Street and will conclude by 11 a.m. at King and Market Streets.

Proceeds benefit Charleston Pride.

Following the parade, the Ryder Hotel will host a Pride Pool Party at the hotel’s second-floor pool deck. The pool party, co-hosted with Charleston Pride, is free and open to the public. The pool party runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy cocktail specials and tasty bites while guests enjoy a dip in the pool.

A portion of sales of the Absolut Pride Cocktail will benefit Charleston Pride. DJ Crystal Guysir will be spinning all afternoon. This is a 21+ plus event. Valet parking will be offered for $15 per car. General Admission is first-come, first-serve.

Find out more information at Lowcountry Weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Suspected juvenile robber killed after being hit by accomplices’ gunfire, deputies say
Lawmakers and leaders across South Carolina reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States...
SC Gov. McMaster, state leaders, candidates react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, is just outside Charleston City Hall on...
Rallies held in downtown Charleston, Columbia after Roe v. Wade gets overturned
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire

Latest News

If they are convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison for each count in the...
7 charged in connection to cockfighting in Ridgeville
The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, is just outside Charleston City Hall on...
Rallies held in downtown Charleston, Columbia after Roe v. Wade gets overturned
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rallies held in downtown Charleston, Columbia after Roe v. Wade gets overturned
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rallies held in downtown Charleston, Columbia after Roe v. Wade gets overturned