High pressure to bring sunshine and lower humidity this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is situated to our north this weekend, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. With the sunshine, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees each day inland, low to mid 80s along the coast. Rain and storm chances will increase by the middle of the week as a cold front approaches the area. This front could stall over us through the end of the week, keeping rain and storm chances in the forecast. We could certainly use any rain we can get as most of our area is in a drought.

TROPICS: We’re watching a tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic that continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a medium chance (60%) of development over the next five days. A tropical depression could form early next week as the disturbance approaches the Windward Islands.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 71.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 87, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 86, Low 72.

