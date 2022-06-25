SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in Colleton County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pierce and Brocktown Roads at approximately 7 p.m., Master Trooper David Jones said.

Investigators say a 2005 Dodge truck was making a left turn onto Pierce Road when it collided with a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene of the crash, Jones said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Colleton County coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Suspected juvenile robber killed after being hit by accomplices’ gunfire, deputies say
The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, is just outside Charleston City Hall on...
Rallies held in downtown Charleston, Columbia after Roe v. Wade gets overturned
Lawmakers and leaders across South Carolina reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States...
SC Gov. McMaster, state leaders, candidates react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire

Latest News

Charleston Pride held its annual pride parade in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.
Charleston Pride holds annual parade in downtown Charleston
Curtis Smith faced a judge in a virtual bond hearing in September in Colleton County on charges...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Breeze Airways has added nonstop service from Charleston to Orlando, its 20th destination from...
Breeze Airways launches service from Charleston to Orlando
If they are convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison for each count in the...
7 charged in connection to cockfighting in Ridgeville