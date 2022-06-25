Motorcyclist dies in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pierce and Brocktown Roads at approximately 7 p.m., Master Trooper David Jones said.

Investigators say a 2005 Dodge truck was making a left turn onto Pierce Road when it collided with a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene of the crash, Jones said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Colleton County coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday morning.

