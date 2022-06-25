SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook, Illinois on Saturday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Suspected juvenile robber killed after being hit by accomplices’ gunfire, deputies say
The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, is just outside Charleston City Hall on...
Rallies held in downtown Charleston, Columbia after Roe v. Wade gets overturned
Lawmakers and leaders across South Carolina reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States...
SC Gov. McMaster, state leaders, candidates react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire

Latest News

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear
Charleston Pride held its annual pride parade in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.
Charleston Pride holds annual parade in downtown Charleston