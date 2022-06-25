SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant

Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is out on bond after police say he flashed a woman last month at a barbecue restaurant.

Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.

Police responded to Home Team BBQ on Williman Street back on May 13.

Detectives determined that Wray was assaulted in retaliation for exposing his genitals to a woman, according to an incident report. Police say video obtained at the scene “clearly” showed Wray flashing the woman.

Two weeks later, investigators met with the victim of the flashing, who told officers as she was leaving the restaurant, Wray waved her over to his table. Wray asked the woman if he could buy her a shot of liquor, to which the victim replied she was leaving the restaurant.

Wray then said, “Well, let me entertain you anyways,” and unzipped his pants, exposing his testicles to the victim, the incident report stated.

The victim then walked away and told her friends what happened, which police say led to the assault on Wray. Police have not yet provided details about the assault or any possible charges in connection to the incident.

Wray’s bond was set at $10,000. He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Suspected juvenile robber killed after being hit by accomplices’ gunfire, deputies say
The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, is just outside Charleston City Hall on...
Rallies held in downtown Charleston, Columbia after Roe v. Wade gets overturned
Lawmakers and leaders across South Carolina reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States...
SC Gov. McMaster, state leaders, candidates react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say

Latest News

The rally is right by city hall, the same spot a pro-choice and a pro-life rally was held...
More protests held in Charleston over Roe v. Wade reversal
If they are convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison for each count in the...
7 charged in connection to cockfighting in Ridgeville
Charleston Pride held its annual pride parade in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.
Charleston Pride holds annual parade in downtown Charleston
Breeze Airways has added nonstop service from Charleston to Orlando, its 20th destination from...
Breeze Airways launches service from Charleston to Orlando