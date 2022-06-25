‘Project Cool Breeze’ host giveaway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long line of cars came out to Lowes Foods in West Ashley to receive an air conditioner from Project Cool Breeze.

It is the twenty-third year of Project Cool Breeze, a non-profit helping seniors in need in the Tricounty with proper cooling.

The nonprofit also helps with voter registration, feeding the hungry, helping the homeless and giving away air conditioners and fans.

Thanks to donations,100 AC units were given away on Saturday.

The nonprofit was founded by state representative Wendell Gilliard.

“You gotta remember we have people who have gone through evictions, people who are about to lose their homes, there’s people who can’t pay their electricity,” Gilliard said. “But in all that, we have people whose ACs are malfunctioning due to the double-digit head index. We gotta understand when that happens, there’s always a need for help.”

Gilliard says they need donations because the calls for help continue to come in.

You can donate by calling 843-226-7706.

