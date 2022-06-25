Spikes’ Two Home Runs Not Enough; RiverDogs Lose to Fireflies 7-4

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs lost a tough one on Friday 7-4 against the Columbia Fireflies in front of a crowd of 4, 814. This was the first game of the second half of the Carolina League season.

The Fireflies (1-0, 19-48) took the lead in the first inning, when River Town hit his ninth home run of the season off of RHP Christian Fernandez.

The Fireflies scored again in the third and fourth innings as well. In the third inning, Daniel Vasquez hit a single and stole second. He came around to score on a fielding error by Willy Vasquez (8). They scored again in the top of the fourth. Guillermo Quintana led off with a single. Then, with the bases loaded and one out, Town hit a sac fly to make it a 3-0 affair.

The RiverDogs (0-1, 46-21) responded with a run in the fourth inning. Nick Schnell led off the inning with a double. He came around to score on a Nick Perry ground out to the first baseman.

The RiverDogs got one more in the fifth inning in the fifth inning thanks to a home run from Ryan Spikes; the first of two home runs for him on the night. This cut the Firefly lead to 3-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Fireflies scored four runs, sending nine men to the plate. With the bases loaded and one out, the Fireflies hit three straight singles off of Jack Snyder and Sandy Gaston to make it 7-2. All four runs were charged to Snyder.

The RiverDogs answered in the bottom of the seventh inning with two runs of their own. Logan Allen led off the inning with a single. Then, with one out, Spikes blasted his second home run of the game and fifth of the season with a moonshot to right field to cut the lead to 7-4. Spikes became the first RiverDog to have multiple home runs in a game this season.

The RiverDogs had a chance in the bottom of the ninth inning. Oneill Manzueta and Allen led off the inning with back-to-back singles. With two strikes, Jelfry Marte hit a slow roller to Omar Florentino, who tagged Allen and threw on to first for the double play. Then, Spikes grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

Fernandez, Snyder and Gaston combined to walk seven batters on the night while surrendering 11 hits. Christian Fernandez took the loss for the RiverDogs to fall to 5-2 on the season. He went 4.0 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits, walking two and striking out five. Heribert Garcia (6-3) picked up the win for the Fireflies.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs partnered with the American Cancer Society for Hope At Bat, which calls attention to cancer research organizations, showing support for those battling cancer, and celebrating those who have overcome cancer. The RiverDogs auctioned off a team-signed Hope At Bat baseball bat. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Charleston Chapter – the Carol Grotnes Belk Campus Hope Lodge.

The RiverDogs continue the series with the Fireflies tomorrow starting at 6:05 p.m. RHP Daiveyon Whittle (0-2, 3.71) will take the mound for the RiverDogs, while RHP Luinder Avila (3-6, 5.94) will toe the rubber for the Fireflies.

