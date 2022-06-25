SC Lottery
Suspected juvenile robber killed after being hit by accomplices’ gunfire, deputies say

Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a suspected home robber’s gunfire projectiles killed a juvenile accomplice in Seabrook.

Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found out a homeowner interrupted a burglary, according to an incident report. Deputies say when the homeowners interrupted the robbery, one of the two suspects fired a handgun.

“At least one of the projectiles fired by the subject wounded the other subject involved in the burglary,” the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner ran out of his residence when the shots were fired. Deputies went into the home and discovered a male juvenile from Burton unresponsive. Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services determined he was dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, investigators say the second suspected robber, David Singleton, 17, left the scene. He was later found at a residence on Porches Hill Road but did not immediately surrender, according to the incident report.

“Deputies established a perimeter around Singleton’s residence and, after a little over an hour, Singleton came out,” the sheriff’s office said.

Singleton was arrested for burglary first degree and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. Charges for Singleton in the juvenile’s shooting death are being evaluated.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will schedule a forensic autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm the juvenile’s cause of death.

Another shooting occurred in Beaufort County on Friday, which also left one person hurt.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

