More protests held in Charleston over Roe v. Wade reversal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More protests continued Saturday afternoon in downtown Charleston in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The rally is right by city hall, the same spot a pro-choice and a pro-life rally was held Friday night.

The Supreme Court’s decision strips away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.