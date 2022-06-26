SC Lottery
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash

The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep Compass SUV.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep Compass SUV, Trooper David Jones said.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling east on Ranger Drive when it ran off the road to the right and overturned. The driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Jones said the driver died in the crash and the passenger was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s identity.

The crash remains under investigation.

