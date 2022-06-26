Early-morning earthquake recorded in Midlands

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake early Sunday morning in Kershaw County.

The quake, estimated to be magnitude 3.4, struck at approximately 1:31 a.m. about 6.4 miles southeast of Elgin or about 20 miles east-northeast of Columbia, the USGS said.

Of the nearly 30 earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County over the past year, Sunday’s was the strongest, WIS-TV reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a quake recorded on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3, was the strongest recorded before Sunday’s quake.

The USGS listed reports of people feeling the quake as far as Augusta and Charlotte with a few reports in the Lowcountry as well.

