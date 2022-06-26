SC Lottery
Fire department holds parade for 3-year-old with stage 5 kidney failure

The Charleston Fire Department rides through the neighborhood flashing their lights and blaring their horns for 3-year-old Livie.
The Charleston Fire Department rides through the neighborhood flashing their lights and blaring their horns for 3-year-old Livie.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-year-old diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure got a special firetruck parade on Sunday.

Her name is Livie, and her favorite place to go is the Fire Museum in North Charleston.

As a special surprise, the Charleston Fire Department drove through Livie’s neighborhood for her, her family and neighbors with flashing lights and horns blaring.

In the end, the fire crew drove back around to give the kids plastic fire hats, stickers and coloring pages.

The crew took a photo afterward.
The crew took a photo afterward.(Charleston Fire Department)

Livie had a smile on her face the entire time, especially when she got to take a ride in one of the trucks around the neighborhood herself.

