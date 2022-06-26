FIRST ALERT: Crash causing delays in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are warning drivers about delays following a two-vehicle crash is on Rifle Range Road.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involves a rollover.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported minor injuries in the crash but said drivers in the area should expect delays while the crash scene is cleared.

