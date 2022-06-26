SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash causing delays in Mt. Pleasant

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involves a...
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involves a vehicle rollover, firefighters say.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are warning drivers about delays following a two-vehicle crash is on Rifle Range Road.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involves a rollover.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported minor injuries in the crash but said drivers in the area should expect delays while the crash scene is cleared.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Suspected juvenile robber killed after being hit by accomplices’ gunfire, deputies say
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say

Latest News

The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Four Lowcountry animal shelters are teaming up to promote the fostering of animals in shelters...
Animal rescues partner for Lowcountry Foster Fair Sunday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Foster Fair being held at 4 locations Sunday