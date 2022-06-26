New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Miss Hartsville took home top honors at the Miss South Carolina 2022 pageant Saturday night in Columbia.

Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium. Dudley, 22, from Socastee, attends the University of South Carolina. She performed the song “Never Enough” and was also a preliminary talent winner.

Dudley receives a $60,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America pageant.

The first runner-up for Miss South Carolina was Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant.

Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022. Holt, 17, is from Fountain Inn and attends Woodmont High School. She performed a jazz dance to “Canned Heat” and was also an evening gown preliminary winner. She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

The first runner-up was Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Fowler.

Two Lowcountry teens were also runners-up in the teen competition. MIss North Charleston Teen, Savannah McAlister, was named second runner-up and Miss Dorchester County Teen, Brennan Wolfe, took home third runner-up honors.

