Rain and storm chances increase this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is situated to our north today, meaning we will see more sunshine and lower humidity. With the sunshine, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees inland, low to mid 80s along the coast. There will be the slight chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon, but many spots should stay dry. We stay mainly dry on Monday with highs near 90 degrees. Rain and storm chances increase on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front stall over the area. With more clouds and activity, highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s each day. We could certainly use any rain we can get as most of our area is in a drought.

TROPICS: We’re watching a tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic that continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a high chance (70%) of development over the next five days. A tropical depression could form early next week as the disturbance approaches the Windward Islands. The system will then move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. There is also an area of possible development in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves westward in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll continue to monitor both areas, but there are no concerns for us at this time.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 71.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 87, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 85, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 74.

