Bond granted for ‘Doc’ Antle, Netflix star set to be released from jail

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach man who appeared in the popular Netflix series, “Tiger King” was granted bond Monday for allegedly laundering money.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was granted bond by Magistrate Judge Thomas E. Rogers, III.

Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari has been in jail since June 3, when he was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The basic bond conditions the judge set include, but are not limited to, the following:

$250,000 secured bond. The bond has to be formally executed which will occur Tuesday. This means he will be formally released on bond then.

His son will act as a third-party custodian and is responsible for ensuring he makes court appearances and complies with the conditions.

Location monitoring wherein his movements are limited to the Myrtle Beach Safari Park.

He is not to violate state or federal law.

Federal prosecutors argued that Antle would be a flight risk if he was released, but a judge did not issue a decision.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released the following statement regarding Antle’s bond:

“‘Doc’ Antle’s days of harassing big cats for photo ops are numbered, as the FBI agent who testified at Antle’s detention hearing made it clear that additional federal charges are expected within the month. PETA blew the whistle on Antle’s apparent ‘charity’ scam, and now that he faces state wildlife trafficking and federal money laundering charges, his legal woes are mounting—making it only a matter of time before this sleazy showman is finally shut down.”

Antle is also facing a pair of new animal trafficking charges out of Virginia, with an extradition warrant out for his arrest.

He’s also facing a number of similar charges in the state, but was released on bond. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Antle is now in violation of that bond and wants him extradited back to Virginia if he is released in South Carolina.

An FBI agent previously testified that Antle and two other men laundered over $505,000 by creating a fake business called Socastee Landscaping to make the transactions seem legitimate. An audio recording was also played of a conversation Antle had with an FBI informant about how to obtain fake social security cards.

A previously unsealed criminal complaint also detailed how the proceeds were part of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

