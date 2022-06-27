SC Lottery
Charleston Co. sets aside money for affordable housing, emergency repairs

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has dedicated tens of millions of dollars in an effort to increase housing availability and to keep seniors living in their homes.

Council has put in place a $3 million emergency home repair program and have set aside $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing efforts.

Some of the repairs eligible for the emergency repair program include roofs, windows and floors as well as sustainability and weathering.

County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said the county will be going into the community to see who needs these emergency repairs first, and soon after, there will be an online application for people to apply for help.

Those who are eligible for the program will then get a call from the county to get the repair process underway.

“We set a criteria of 62 and above targeting the seniors, you know, but we can go back and revisit that,” Pryor said. “Those are the most vulnerable people. They can’t do it on a fixed income, so we want to make sure they’ll be able to stay in their house and won’t be boarded up.”

Pryor said the best way to keep housing affordable is to keep people living in them, and that’s the county’s goal with investing in housing and the emergency home repair program.

The chairman said there will be a second phase of this program in the future, but added that the county is focused on helping as many people as possible for now.

