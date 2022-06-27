SC Lottery
Charleston County deputies arrest man in sexual assault investigation

Deputies say they arrested a man Monday afternoon on Johns Island who will face charges in a sexual assault case.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they arrested a man Monday afternoon on Johns Island who will face charges in a sexual assault case.

Deputies have not yet released the suspect’s name, but said they responded before 3 p.m. to the 4900 block of River Road to serve warrants for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team and negotiators initially could not make contact with anyone inside the home, Knapp said.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the SWAT team entered with a K-9 officer and arrested the suspect.

“A gun was found in the home,” Knapp said.

EMS took the suspect to an area hospital for treatment of a dog bite to his leg, Knapp said.

