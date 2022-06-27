Charleston County libraries expanding hours at two branches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library is expanding hours for two branches beginning Friday.

The library system is adjusting hours three days a week at its Edisto Island branch and one day a week at the McClellanville branch.

The new hours for the branches are:

Edisto Island Library

Monday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (previously closed at 3 p.m.)

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (previously closed at 3 p.m.)

Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously opened at 2 p.m.)

Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

McClellanville Library

Monday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously opened at 2 p.m.)

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Officials say the change in hours will help the libraries serve their patrons and community.

