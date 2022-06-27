SC Lottery
Charleston County libraries expanding hours at two branches

The Charleston County Public Library is expanding hours for two branches beginning Friday.
The Charleston County Public Library is expanding hours for two branches beginning Friday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library is expanding hours for two branches beginning Friday.

The library system is adjusting hours three days a week at its Edisto Island branch and one day a week at the McClellanville branch.

The new hours for the branches are:

Edisto Island Library

  • Monday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (previously closed at 3 p.m.)
  • Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (previously closed at 3 p.m.)
  • Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously opened at 2 p.m.)
  • Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

McClellanville Library

  • Monday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously opened at 2 p.m.)
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Officials say the change in hours will help the libraries serve their patrons and community.

