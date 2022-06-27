Charleston County libraries expanding hours at two branches
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library is expanding hours for two branches beginning Friday.
The library system is adjusting hours three days a week at its Edisto Island branch and one day a week at the McClellanville branch.
The new hours for the branches are:
Edisto Island Library
- Monday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (previously closed at 3 p.m.)
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (previously closed at 3 p.m.)
- Wednesday: 2 - 6 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously opened at 2 p.m.)
- Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
McClellanville Library
- Monday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously opened at 2 p.m.)
- Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Officials say the change in hours will help the libraries serve their patrons and community.
