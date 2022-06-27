‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for tiny passenger who lost tooth on flight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One pilot at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is helping a tiny passenger whose tooth went missing on a recent flight.

We’re told Lena fell asleep on her recent flight to GSP and woke up without a tooth. The only problem was that Lena’s tooth was nowhere to be found. It was lost somewhere on the airplane.

Lena and her missing tooth (GSP)

“It’s not uncommon to hear about items lost at the airport, but a lost tooth is a new one for us,” said GSP officials.

Very concerned that the tooth fairy would not show up, United Airlines Captain Josh wrote a special note:

Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy (GSP)

MORE NEWS: NC deputies need help identifying man who left box of kittens on porch

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.