Deputies searching for missing 59-year-old Orangeburg County man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Cordova man who disappeared after being getting a ride from a family member.

Elijah Tyler, 59, was last seen on June 10 when a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on Goff Avenue, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Family members told deputies Tyler is known to reside temporarily at a home near the intersection of Lancaster and Dorchester Streets.

“We want to make sure he’s safe and provide relief to a worried family,” Ravenell said.

Tyler stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

