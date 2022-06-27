SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing 59-year-old Orangeburg County man

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Cordova man who disappeared after being getting a ride from a family member.

Elijah Tyler, 59, was last seen on June 10 when a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on Goff Avenue, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Family members told deputies Tyler is known to reside temporarily at a home near the intersection of Lancaster and Dorchester Streets.

“We want to make sure he’s safe and provide relief to a worried family,” Ravenell said.

Tyler stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a...
FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

Latest News

As pride flags fly at Park Circle in North Charleston in honor of Pride Month, members of the...
Lowcountry LGBTQ+ community worries about rights since Roe v. Wade overturned
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 injured in Orangeburg shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry LGBTQ+ community worries about rights since overturning of Roe v. Wade
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies searching for missing 59-year-old Orangeburg County man