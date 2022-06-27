SC Lottery
DHEC encourages HIV testing on ‘National HIV Testing Day’

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases in recognition of National HIV Testing Day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says, as of Dec. 31, 2020, more than 19,000 South Carolinians are living with a diagnosed HIV infection.

Health officials say routine testing and early detection of HIV and other STDs are important for successful treatments and the prevention of new infections.

“Most people in the early stages of HIV infection have no symptoms, which makes routine testing a pivotal step in our fight against the spread of these diseases,” Ali Mansaray, Director of DHEC’s STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division, said. “Early diagnosis can help link people to services that will allow them to stay healthy longer, benefit most from treatment, reduce costly hospital visits and help prevent transmission to others.”

Free HIV and STD testing will be offered at some Walgreens locations on Monday and several DHEC health departments on Tuesday.

To find a participating Walgreens location, click here.

To find the nearest DHEC location offering testing, click here.

