Kennedy to serve as Charleston County school superintendent until permanent replacement found

The Charleston County School District voted Monday afternoon to promote the man who has served as the district's interim superintendent to superintendent.

Don Kennedy took over as superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Gerrita Postlewait on Dec. 29.

He will now serve in the full-fledged role until a permanent superintendent is selected. The nationwide search is continuing.

#CCSD board has named the current interim Superintendent Don Kennedy the next superintendent, however an active search is still on for the next superintendent and Kennedy will be replaced when that person is hired.

He started working with the district as Chief Financial Officer back in 2004, serving for a couple of years and then he left for about a decade before coming back in 2018.

In his time away from Charleston, Kennedy worked for a number of different districts, including public schools in Baltimore, Boston, Bridgeport and Seattle. During his time in Seattle, Kennedy was fired, along with the superintendent, for being at the head of the department in which funds were allegedly mismanaged.

Kennedy says coming back to the district in 2018 was the capstone of his career.

