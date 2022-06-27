SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kennedy to serve as Charleston County school superintendent until permanent replacement found

The Charleston County School District has promoted Don Kennedy to the role of superintendent...
The Charleston County School District has promoted Don Kennedy to the role of superintendent until a permanent superintendent is selected.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District voted Monday afternoon to promote the man who has served as the district’s interim superintendent to superintendent.

Don Kennedy took over as superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Gerrita Postlewait on Dec. 29.

He will now serve in the full-fledged role until a permanent superintendent is selected. The nationwide search is continuing.

He started working with the district as Chief Financial Officer back in 2004, serving for a couple of years and then he left for about a decade before coming back in 2018.

In his time away from Charleston, Kennedy worked for a number of different districts, including public schools in Baltimore, Boston, Bridgeport and Seattle. During his time in Seattle, Kennedy was fired, along with the superintendent, for being at the head of the department in which funds were allegedly mismanaged.

Kennedy says coming back to the district in 2018 was the capstone of his career.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a...
FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

Latest News

As pride flags fly at Park Circle in North Charleston in honor of Pride Month, members of the...
Lowcountry LGBTQ+ community worries about rights since Roe v. Wade overturned
Charleston County Council has put in place a $3 million emergency home repair program and have...
Charleston Co. sets aside money for affordable housing, emergency repairs
Deputies say they arrested a man Monday afternoon on Johns Island who will face charges in a...
Charleston County deputies arrest man in sexual assault investigation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County deputies arrest man in sexual assault investigation