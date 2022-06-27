SC Lottery
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away

Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District Athletic Director, Dave Spurlock, has passed away.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District Athletic Director Dave Spurlock has passed away.

He most recently served as an assistant coach with the Hanahan High School football team this past season.

Hanahan head football coach, Art Craig, confirmed Spurlock’s passing Monday afternoon.

“The things that he’s taught us in a year, with his experience and the things he’s done, not just football wise but just life,” Craig said. “I mean, the thing about it, it’s hard to believe that within a year he became not only a good friend of mine, but a mentor. And he’s gonna be truly missed in this Hanahan community.”

Spurlock coached football and baseball at St. Andrews High School. He led them to a baseball state title in 1978.

He later coached at West Ashley High School, before moving to the district office in 2007. Spurlock served as CCSD athletic director for nine years.

Spurlock was 69 years old.

