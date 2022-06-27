SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry parents still face battle to find baby formula

The baby formula shortage is still taking its toll on Lowcountry parents, but a doctor says...
The baby formula shortage is still taking its toll on Lowcountry parents, but a doctor says help could soon be on the way.(Storyblocks)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Allison Lotz of Ladson has three children, including a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby boy.

Her son needs specialized formula because he has a milk protein intolerance. Over the past month, she said shelves have been bare.

“The second I wake up in the morning, I log on to Amazon, Target, and all the local grocery stores and Walmart to check to see if they have anything in stock,” Lotz said. “Then typically I will visit a few stores during the day. I have family that lives right here in town and there have been times we have gone to 20 stores in a day.”

The formula shortage began because of a combination of supply chain issues and the closure of an Abbott Nutrition plant.

Lotz said she depends on the community’s help to find the formula in stock. She’s a member of the Facebook group “Formula Finders Charleston, SC,” a group of 1,700 members. Members post when and where they find certain formulas to try to help others who need them.

“I have lost a lot of sleep. I have cried many tears over, you know, what do you do if you can’t find it,” Lotz said. “Like when we get to the point where we are to our last bottle, what do you do?”

But even if she can find two or three bottles on the shelf, it doesn’t give her a break from the search because her son drinks one 32-ounce bottle a day.

“It should never be this hard to feed your baby,” Lotz said. “You don’t have other options. They have to drink formula. So when you can’t find it, what can you do?”

She said bottles are also “astronomically expensive.”

She said sometimes it could cost upwards of $20 a bottle, and sometimes you have to pay steep shipping fees if you’re getting it from far away.

Dr. Sean Loudin, a neonatologist from Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said things soon could get better. He said over the last month, production has increased and we’ve received shipments of formula from European countries.

“I think we are about to see improvement,” Loudin said. “I know they had said at the beginning of July is when we should expect to have the store shelves look close to normal, it won’t be completely pre-pandemic levels, but they should start to have a supply on the shelves.”

For resources, Loudin said parents should first consult their pediatrician.

Parents can also log on to the websites for the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a...
FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

Latest News

As pride flags fly at Park Circle in North Charleston in honor of Pride Month, members of the...
Lowcountry LGBTQ+ community worries about rights since Roe v. Wade overturned
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry LGBTQ+ community worries about rights since overturning of Roe v. Wade
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist
Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of a fire at 35 Folly Luxury...
Sprinklers quickly contain fire at West Ashley apartment complex