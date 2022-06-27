SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man credits TV show for multi-winning lottery experiment idea

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on...
Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on lottery tickets.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina says a television show gave him a winning idea for a lottery experiment.

He decided to spend $25 a week playing the lottery for three months after watching an episode of TLC’s “Lottery Changed My Life.”

He won $500 the first week and $100,000 on a Powerball ticket the seventh.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” he laughed.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, the man thought he matched two numbers but his wife noticed he had the Powerball number.

After a second look, he realized five numbers matched, one short of winning the jackpot in the drawing on May 28.

Lottery officials say he spent the extra $1 for PowerPlay so his $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2″ multiplier was drawn.

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on lottery tickets.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a...
FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas
Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S....
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s moving to the UK following Roe v. Wade decision
File photo of police tape.
Two injured in Orangeburg shooting, officials investigating