Menendez shines in debut; RiverDogs defeat Fireflies 4-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Columbia Fireflies 4-1 on Sunday and take the six-game series against the Fireflies in front of a crowd of 4,030 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

This was their first win of the second half of the Carolina League season.

After being added to the roster earlier in the day, Antonio Menendez pitched the final 3.0 innings and gave up one hit while striking out five.

Neraldo Catalina, Jonny Cuevas, and Menendez gave up a combined four hits and struck out 11 batters between the three of them.The Fireflies (2-1, 20-49) got the scoring in the first inning.

After two walks surrendered by Catalina, Carter Jensen laced an RBI double into right field to make it 1-0.The RiverDogs (1-2, 47-22) tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Newcomer, Julio Meza led off the inning with a double. He got to third on a ground out by Carson Williams.

Then, with a runner on third and two outs, Nick Schnell hit a ground ball that went off of the bare hand of Guillermo Quintana and into right field.

The error tied the game at one.

The RiverDogs took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning and did not look back. Logan Allen led off the inning with a walk.

Two batters later, with a runner on first and second, Mason Auer roped a ground-rule double down the left field line to make it 2-1. With a runner on second and third, Williams and Schnell hit back-to-back sac-flys to make it a 4-1 game.

Menendez picked up the win to move to 1-0 on the season. LHP Ryan Hennon (1-1) took the loss for the Fireflies.

With the win, the RiverDogs win the series over the Fireflies, taking four out of six games.

They are still the only team in the Carolina League not to lose a series this season.

Ballpark Fun: Today, the RiverDogs held a Silent Night with the Charleston Mini-Mime Troupe.

During innings where the RiverDogs were in the field, fans were directed to remain quiet. When the RiverDogs’ were batting, fans were asked to make noise.

The team also hosted ASL interpreters from the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind to add to a fun evening.

The RiverDogs look to continue their winning ways this week, as they travel to Myrtle Beach to take on the Pelicans, the Carolina League South Division Champions of the first half.

The RiverDogs fell just one game short of the Pelicans and will look for revenge going into the series.

RHP JJ Goss (0-4, 5.90) will get the start for the RiverDogs, while the Pelicans starter is TBA.

