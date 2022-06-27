SC Lottery
New Library coming to North Charleston

The $5.9M, 15,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in July 2023.
The $5.9M, 15,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in July 2023.(Liollio Architecture)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is breaking ground on a new library in North Charleston Monday morning.

The $5.9 million project is a collaboration between Dorchester District Two and the County Council. Dorchester County Councilmember for District 4, Todd Friddle, said it will be a forward-thinking library that will be used by both the school district and the public.

The library will be located between Fort Dorchester High School and the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Friddle said the library will be a community center, with audio and video editing rooms, classes for adults and more.

The 15,000 square foot library is expected to be finished in July 2023.  During school hours, 5,000 of those square feet will be used by Fort Dorchester High School as a multimedia center, and the remaining 10,000 square feet will be open to the public. After school hours, the entire 15,000 square feet will be for public use.

Friddle said the library would provide internet access to students in the area after school hours, making it easier to do homework for those without Wi-Fi. He also spoke about other ways the expansion will benefit the school.

“Now think about it, this is a 5,000 square foot multi-media center for the school system to use during the day, which frees up 5,000 square feet in the school for expansion in other classrooms,” Friddle said.

The groundbreaking ceremony is taking place Monday morning at 10 a.m. For event details, click here

