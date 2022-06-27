SC Lottery
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North Charleston hotel on May 30, 2016.(Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Years after the shooting death of Ohio resident Barri Shank outside of a North Charleston hotel, police confirmed they have closed the case.

Investigators said Shank was walking his dogs outside of the Hyatt Place Hotel in the early morning hours of May 30, 2016, when he was shot and killed. Shank and his wife had just arrived in town on vacation.

North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said his agency closed the case in November 2019 because the suspects in the killing have died. Hagge said two suspects were believed to be involved in the killing.

“Through the investigation, enough evidence was uncovered, but there’s no way for us to confirm,” Hagge said.  A motive is also unconfirmed, he said.

Shank’s widow, Nicole, received a settlement from Hyatt Hotels Corporation in December 2019, in a lawsuit alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Shank’s family has not responded to a request for comment on the closing of the case.

