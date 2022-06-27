Small earthquake recorded in Dorchester Co. Monday morning

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a small earthquake was recorded in Dorchester County early Monday morning.

United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.2 magnitude quake at a depth of 3.9 kilometers just after 3:31 a.m. in Centerville.

Not to be left out, USGS reports a 1.2 magnitude #earthquake centered in Centerville (Dorchester County), occurring at 3:31 this morning (6-27-22). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/zM1bRLtE6n pic.twitter.com/PNWv7McNsf — SCEMD (@SCEMD) June 27, 2022

The latest quake comes just one day after five quakes hit the Midlands, including a 3.4 magnitude quake early Sunday morning.

Four smaller aftershocks between 1.79 and 1.5 magnitudes were also recorded near Elgin.

A map and complete list of earthquakes in South Carolina since 2006 can be found on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ geological survey website.

