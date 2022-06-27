SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Small earthquake recorded in Dorchester Co. Monday morning

United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.2 magnitude quake at a depth of 3.9 kilometers...
United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.2 magnitude quake at a depth of 3.9 kilometers just after 3:31 a.m. in Centerville.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a small earthquake was recorded in Dorchester County early Monday morning.

United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.2 magnitude quake at a depth of 3.9 kilometers just after 3:31 a.m. in Centerville.

The latest quake comes just one day after five quakes hit the Midlands, including a 3.4 magnitude quake early Sunday morning.

Four smaller aftershocks between 1.79 and 1.5 magnitudes were also recorded near Elgin.

A map and complete list of earthquakes in South Carolina since 2006 can be found on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ geological survey website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a...
FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

Latest News

The Charleston County Public Library is expanding hours for two branches beginning Friday.
Charleston County libraries expanding hours at two branches
The $5.9M, 15,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in July 2023.
New library coming to North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New library coming to North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash