Sprinklers quickly contain fire at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says a sprinkler system was able to contain a grease fire at an apartment complex.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of a fire at 35 Folly Luxury Apartments off Folly Road Boulevard in West Ashley.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division said occupants were cooking and a pot of grease caught fire. One of the occupants tried to put out the fire with a bucket of water.

The fire affected one apartment unit and two other units sustained water damage, firefighters say.

Crews arrived within four minutes at the four-story apartment building and found that the fire had already been put out by a sprinkler head. Firefighters then worked to make sure the fire was completely contained and then worked to control the water coming from the shower head.

The American Red Cross was assisting two tenants who were displaced because of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Charleston firefighters say you should never try to put out a kitchen grease fire with water, flour or similar items. Instead, put a lid on the fire, cover and leave in polace until it cools.

The Charleston, St. Andrews and James Island Fire Departments responded, along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.