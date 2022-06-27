SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sprinklers quickly contain fire at West Ashley apartment complex

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of a fire at 35 Folly Luxury...
Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of a fire at 35 Folly Luxury Apartments off Folly Road Boulevard in West Ashley.(Charleston Fire Department via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says a sprinkler system was able to contain a grease fire at an apartment complex.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of a fire at 35 Folly Luxury Apartments off Folly Road Boulevard in West Ashley.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division said occupants were cooking and a pot of grease caught fire. One of the occupants tried to put out the fire with a bucket of water.

The fire affected one apartment unit and two other units sustained water damage, firefighters say.

Crews arrived within four minutes at the four-story apartment building and found that the fire had already been put out by a sprinkler head. Firefighters then worked to make sure the fire was completely contained and then worked to control the water coming from the shower head.

The American Red Cross was assisting two tenants who were displaced because of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Charleston firefighters say you should never try to put out a kitchen grease fire with water, flour or similar items. Instead, put a lid on the fire, cover and leave in polace until it cools.

The Charleston, St. Andrews and James Island Fire Departments responded, along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a...
FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

Latest News

The owners will now appear as defendants in court in September. If they are found guilty, a...
South Street property owners will face jury trial for Memorial Day shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New library coming to North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Property owners going to jury trial in Memorial Day shooting
United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.2 magnitude quake at a depth of 3.9 kilometers...
Small earthquake recorded in Dorchester Co. Monday morning