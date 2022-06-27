SC Lottery
Two injured in Orangeburg shooting, officials investigating

File photo of police tape.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that injured two people Monday morning.

Officers were notified at around 10:15 a.m. of shots fired in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to call ODPS at (803) 531-4654 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Officers are asking that people use an alternate route to avoid delays in the area where the shooting happened.

