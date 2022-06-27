Wetter weather on the way this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will increase the rain chances and cloud cover over the next couple days.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Mainly Dry. High 91.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 87.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.
