Wetter weather on the way this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will increase the rain chances and cloud cover over the next couple days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Mainly Dry. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 87.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.

VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
Hot Start To The Week! Showers return Tue/Wed
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
