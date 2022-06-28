SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 GOP education superintendent candidates fight for place on November ballot

Kathy Maness (left) and Ellen Weaver (right) are the two GOP candidates for state...
Kathy Maness (left) and Ellen Weaver (right) are the two GOP candidates for state superintendent of education hoping for enough votes to land on the ballot in November.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry voters are selecting the Republican candidate who will fight for the chance to lead education in the Palmetto State in Tuesday’s runoff.

Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver are the two GOP candidates for state superintendent of education hoping for enough votes to land on the ballot in November.

Both women say this is a huge decision for the future of South Carolina education, and therefore the future of South Carolina. 

They say it is essential to get out and vote if you can, especially in a runoff.

Maness dropped by a Mount Pleasant polling location Tuesday to thank voters. She says she is looking forward to making schools safe and retaining quality teachers.

“The future of public education depends on people getting to the polls today,” Maness says. “So I know that I’m the right person at the right time with the right qualifications and experience to be our next State Superintendent of Education.”

Ellen Weaver says she is also focused on making schools safe, early development, and expanding trade skill opportunities.

“This education race is really about two different directions for education in South Carolina. Our children are struggling, our teachers are tired, our parents are frustrated,” Weaver says. “And we have a clear choice in this election between someone and has been part of the status quo for decades and more of the same or new leadership, fresh ideas and courageous vision, which is what I am offering to the people at this stage.”

The winner of the runoff race will face Democrat Lisa Ellis in November.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Kingstree man in connection with the assault of a...
Williamsburg Co. man accused of shooting at deputy
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home