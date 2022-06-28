SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown, Royden Ogletree and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX reported.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate.

An official said the status of the workers buried and the cause of the collapse are unknown at this time.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Latest News

Tips on how to keep pets safe during the Fourth of July weekend.
How to keep pets safe over the Fourth of July weekend
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentence in Epstein sex abuse case
Elmo stands with his dad Louie in a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, got a COVID-19...
Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat