CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief grabs dog in front of owner, rides away on scooter

The dog, named Off-White, was taken Monday by a man who fled the scene on a motor scooter. (Source: WABC/Felix Nunez/CNN)
By Johny Fernandez
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - A New York family is hoping for a happy ending to a brazen dog-napping incident caught on camera.

The dog, named Off-White, was taken Monday by a man who left the scene on a motor scooter.

In the home surveillance video, you can see the thief approach Off-White and his owner Carlos Gil in front of their home. The suspect pets the dog for a moment before picking him up and pulling away on his scooter, pushing past Gil’s attempts to stop him.

“When he took off on his bike, I tried to push him. He rushed away, but I thought he was going to hit a pole,” Gil said in Spanish.

The Gil family said Off-White has been a part of their family for less than a year. They enjoy dressing him in matching outfits.

“We really would just like to get the dog back, it’s very much a part of the family, and it’s just very sad to know that he’s gone,” Alonso Gil said.

Police say they have made no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Gil family says they’ve posted flyers all around the area in hopes that Off-White comes back home.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

