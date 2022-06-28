SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charter captain captures waterspout on camera off Folly Beach

Capt. Demal Mattson III of Seas the Day Charleston Charters captured footage of the water spout Tuesday morning while he was on a charter.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a water spout off Folly Beach Tuesday as storms moved through the Lowcountry.

Capt. Demal Mattson III of Seas the Day Charleston Charters captured footage of the water spout Tuesday morning while he was on a charter.

“Mother Nature’s so cool,” he says during the video. His footage also shows a second waterspout that appeared to be forming.

Mattson shot the footage off Morris Island Lighthouse at approximately 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service says waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or that move from land to water and have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are typically associated with severe thunderstorms and can be accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail and frequent dangerous lightning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Latest News

The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 13-year-old dies two days after being struck by vehicle
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County man shot after entering his own home, deputies say