Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash

The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the North Charleston boy who died two days after being struck by a vehicle.

De’Shawn Dow, 13, died at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital Friday at 9:20 p.m. from blunt force injuries he suffered in a crash with a vehicle, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.

The North Charleston Police Department was investigating the crash.

