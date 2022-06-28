SC Lottery
Coroner identifies Edisto River drowning victim

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to help Dorchester County units on a sandbar north of...
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to help Dorchester County units on a sandbar north of Jelicos Landing at approximately 1:47 p.m Saturday.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old man who drowned Saturday in the Edisto River.

David Edward Daniels, of Clinton, Tennessee, was recovered by rescue officials from the river, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Investigators say a witness noticed Daniels struggling in the water around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and called for help.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue, who assisted in the search, said divers were able to recover the body after approximately 90 minutes.

Daniels was pronounced dead on the scene just before 6 p.m., Brouthers said.

