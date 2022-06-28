Crews recover body from Edisto River over the weekend
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have not yet released the identity of a man who drowned Saturday in the Edisto River.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to help Dorchester County units on a sandbar north of Jelicos Landing at approximately 1:47 p.m. Dorchester County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were already at the scene searching for a missing man.
Crews said visibility in the water was nearly zero.
Colleton County launched three boats, one from Long Creek Landing and two from Jelicos Landing.
After a search of approximately 90 minutes, divers found the body and turned him over to Dorchester County authorities.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.