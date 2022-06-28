SC Lottery
Crews recover body from Edisto River over the weekend

Crews recover body from Edisto River over the weekend
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to help Dorchester County units on a sandbar north of Jelicos Landing at approximately 1:47 p.m.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have not yet released the identity of a man who drowned Saturday in the Edisto River.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to help Dorchester County units on a sandbar north of Jelicos Landing at approximately 1:47 p.m. Dorchester County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were already at the scene searching for a missing man.

Crews said visibility in the water was nearly zero.

Colleton County launched three boats, one from Long Creek Landing and two from Jelicos Landing.

After a search of approximately 90 minutes, divers found the body and turned him over to Dorchester County authorities.

Crews searched from three boats for 90 minutes before finding the man's body, firefighters said.
Crews searched from three boats for 90 minutes before finding the man's body, firefighters said.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

