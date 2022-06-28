SC Lottery
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a man Monday afternoon on Johns Island who is accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her.

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“The victim in the case, an acquaintance, reported that the suspect had used a firearm to hold her against her will and sexually assault her,” Knapp said.

Deputies responded before 3 p.m. to the 4900 block of River Road to serve warrants on Robinson, but the sheriff’s office SWAT team and negotiators initially could not make contact with anyone inside the home, Knapp said.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the SWAT team entered with a K-9 officer and arrested Robinson.

“A gun was found in the home,” Knapp said.

EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment of a dog bite to his leg, Knapp said.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

