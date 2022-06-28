SC Lottery
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night.

Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Trident Hospital to meet with the gunshot victim, Lt. Rick Carson said.

The victim told deputies he had been assaulted in his home in the 30 block of Peppertree Lane.

“The victim stated he had returned to his home to retrieve an item,” Carson said. “He told deputies when he entered the home he was shot two times.”

The victim told deputies he did not see his attacker or know who may have wanted to shoot him.

Deputies say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

