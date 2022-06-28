Drive-by shooting injures 12-year-old girl

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are searching for clues in a weekend shooting that injured a child.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Red Root Road in Ruffin at around 2 a.m. Saturday where gunfire had been reported.

Deputies found a 12-year-old girl who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue took the child to an area hospital for treatment. The injury was not considered life-threatening, but there was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Investigators say other family members who were in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.